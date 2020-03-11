M20 Closed Coastbound Following Life Changing Collision

The M20 motorway has been closed after two lorries have been involved in a crash on the coastbound carriageway about one mile before Ashford.

A two others vehicle is also understood to be involved. The road has remained closed overnight after emergency crews were scambled to the scene just after 9pm on Tuesday evening.

Injuries of those involved are thought to be life changing and a collision investigation no to the cause has been launched by Kent Police.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: The driver of the van has been taken to a London hospital and a second person was taken to a local hospital.

Enquiries at the scene, and efforts to recover the vehicles, are ongoing. Motorists are advised to expect delays, and where possible, use an alternative route.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision that is yet to make contact.

Investigators would also like to obtain any dashcam footage recorded between junctions 8 and 9 of the M20 for the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information can contact Kent Police on 01622 798538 quoting HW/SW/25/20.

Alternatively email [email protected]

A spokesman for Highways England said:

The M20 in Kent is closed eastbound between J8 (near Maidstone) and J9 (near Ashford) due to a serious multi-vehicle collision. Kent Police are on scene and will be conducting collision investigation with the road likely to remain closed until at least 8am.

Highways England Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.

Diverted traffic should follow the hollow black circle diversion symbol. Exit the M20 at J8 and join the A20 (Ashford Road) towards Ashford. Continue until the junction with Fougeres Way, and then take the first exit to head northbound and then rejoin the M20 eastbound at J9.

If travelling from further afield please consider using the A2/M2.