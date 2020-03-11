Kent Police charge serial Burglar again

Fourteen charges have been made against a man accused of burgling a home in Gravesend.

Craig Graham is reported to have taken a car and a small quantity of cash from a home in Windsor Drive on the night of 3 and 4 March 2020.

During the same period, attempted burglaries took place at a further 11 homes in the nearby area and tools were taken from a car parked in Windsor Drive.

Officers working in Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad reviewed the circumstances and on 10 March the suspect was detained on suspicion of the offences.

The 33-year-old, of Poplar Avenue, Gravesend, has since been charged with one count of burglary, 11 counts of attempted burglary, taking a motor vehicle without consent and theft from a motor vehicle.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 11 March.