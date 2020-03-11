A teenager has been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

A 17-year-old male from south-west London was charged at a south London police station on Wednesday, 11 March with the following offences:

one count of indirect encouragement or other inducement to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism contrary to Section 1(2) Terrorism Act 2006

one count of disseminating a terrorist publication contrary to Section 2(1) and 2(2)(d) Terrorism Act 2006

12 counts of possessing a document containing information of a kind likely to be of use to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism contrary to Section 58(1)(b) Terrorism Act 2000

two counts of making an indecent photograph of a child contrary to section 1(1)(a) of the Protection of Children Act 1978

He has been released on bail with conditions and is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 27 March.

The 17-year-old was arrested on 19 June 2019.