45 year old milk churn nicked from Ashford property

Information is being sought following the theft of two milk churns in Ashford.

The 10-gallon aluminium milk churns were reported stolen from the front of a property in Hothfield, between 10pm on 22 February 2020 and 10am the following day.

The churns, which are at least 45 years old, have lids, are marked with the words ‘Milk Marketing Board’ and were manufactured by Grundy of Teddington.

Anyone with information regarding the missing churns is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/38511/20.