Drivers who stopped to offer help following a collision in Ashford, are being sought by investigating officers.

Kent Police received a report on 19 February 2020 that a collision, involving a bicycle and a pedestrian, had taken place at around 6pm on the previous day (18 February) in Canterbury Road, near to the junction with Simone Weil Avenue.

A woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers would like to speak to the cyclist to establish the circumstances of the collision.

A man and a woman travelling in separate cars also reportedly stopped to offer help at the scene, and officers would like to speak to them as they may have information which could assist enquiries.

Witnesses are asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 19-0440.