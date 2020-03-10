Detectives investigating the murder of William Algar have charged a further three men in connection with the inquiry.

All three people have been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Mark Harding, 44 of The Drive, Isleworth, Hounslow was charged on Monday, 9 March. He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ later the same day. He had been previously arrested on Monday, 27 January.

Emeka Dawuda-Wodu, 18 of no fixed address has been charged by postal requisition. He will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 17 March. He was previously arrested on Tuesday, 4 February.

Simon Emmons, 39 of no fixed address has also been charged by postal requisition. He will also appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 17 March.

He was previously arrested on Thursday, 6 February.

Previously a 17-year-old man from Kensington and Chelsea was charged with murder on Monday, 6 January. He appeared in custody at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 8 January. He is remanded to appear for a plea hearing at the same court on a date in May.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Friday, 31 January on suspicion of murder and preventing the lawful burial of a body. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detectives continue to appeal for information and are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have had contact with William Algar – known to friends and family as Blaise – in December 2019.

Blaise, who lived at the address, was discovered during a search of the property on Nowell Road, SW13 on Friday, 3 January.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4054