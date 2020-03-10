An appeal for witnesses has been issued after a robbery at a pensioner’s home at Hartley.

Kent Police received a report that at around 2pm on Tuesday 3 March 2020, a man walked into a house near Church Road and demanded money from the occupant, a woman in her 80s.

He then pushed the victim causing her to fall the floor and suffer an injured shoulder.

The suspect is alleged to have made further threats to harm her before leaving the address with a purse containing a quantity of cash.

He is described as being as being white, about 25 years old, 6ft tall, of proportionate build, with short hair and wearing dark jeans and a long sleeved jumper.

Anybody with information that may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01622 604 100, quoting crime reference 46/40529/20