Would be Model has turned into a burglar who’s has been charged with eight offences in the Tunbridge Wells and Cranbrook areas

A suspected burglar has been charged with eight offences in the Tunbridge Wells and Cranbrook areas.

On 2 January 2020, a car was reported stolen from Forest Road, Tunbridge Wells after the keys were taken from inside the owner’s house.

The car was later recovered in Penshurst where property including sunglasses and wireless headphones was found to be missing from inside the vehicle.

On 5 January, number plates from a VW Polo were reported stolen while it was parked in Angley Road, Cranbrook.

A Vauxhall Corsa was seen displaying the same registration number later the same day, when fuel was reportedly taken without payment from petrol stations in Cranbrook and Pembury.

Shakane Charles of Lurkins Drive, Goudhurst was arrested on Friday 6 March 2020 and later charged with burglary, theft, two counts of making off without payment, two counts of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and two counts of driving without insurance.

The 21-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 7 March. At the hearing, he was bailed to next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 6 April 2020.