Woman has died in Dover blaze

A woman has sadly died in a house blaze overnight with in Dover.

It follows after fire crews from Kent fire and rescue were called just after 10pm Monday to Clarendon Street in Dover.

A specialist Urban Search and Rescue Team is in attendance to make the building safe following partial collapse, before an investigation can begin into the cause of the fire that has ripped through the building.

A spokesman for Kent fire and rescue said: The fire is now out, and sadly a woman has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Two fire engines remain at the scene of a house fire.

Firefighting was scaled back overnight and crews are damping down. A building engineer will make an assessment on the safety of the structure this morning and a fire investigation will also be carried out to determine the cause. The guidance to keep windows and doors closed has now been lifted.

A number of property was safely evacuated as a precaution whilst crews tackled the blaze.

The fire was prevented from spreading to other houses.

Crews worked in very challenging weather conditions of heavy wind and rain to tackle the fireoke.