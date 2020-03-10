Ramsgate man jailed over shop attack

A Ramsgate man who punched a member of the public who tried to calm an argument in a shop near Broadstairs has been jailed.

Benjamin Haywood, of Wickham Avenue, Ramsgate, assaulted the man in George Hill Road, Kingsgate on the evening of Friday 23 November 2018.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and was jailed for two years at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 6 March 2020.

Haywood had argued with a shopkeeper after being refused cashback before the victim challenged him over his behaviour outside the store.

Haywood then punched the man, causing him to fall backwards onto the ground in the shop’s doorway. Haywood then fled the area.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain and needed surgery and a week in hospital.

In interview, Haywood said he had been drinking in the area before the assault and had consumed up to 12 pints of lager.

He said the incident was totally out of character and he thought he may have misinterpreted a movement by the victim.

Detective Constable Richard Cordery, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘This was a serious assault which had a long-term impact on the victim.

‘Kent Police is determined to crack down on violent crime and I hope this sentence sends a message that those who attack others will end up in prison.’