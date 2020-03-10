Manhunt for Lewisham Sex Attacker

Detectives investigating a sexual assault have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to.

A 28-year-old woman boarded a route 136 bus at 2.10am on Friday, 9 November and sat on an aisle seat near the exit doors; she was followed onto the bus by a man.

The bus was travelling from Lewisham Hospital towards Elephant and Castle.

A few minutes into the journey, the suspect approached the women and sexually assaulted her. She challenged this and the man got off the bus by Lewisham station.

The suspect is described as male of Mediterranean appearance, slim build, around 5ft 10in and aged from mid to late 20s.

He has black hair in a slicked back style and was wearing a blue hoodie/jacket, jeans and a light coloured cap on backwards.

The victim is currently being supported by specially trained officers.

The Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or has any information is urged to contact DC Darren Barlow on 07825 378289 or local police by dialling 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111