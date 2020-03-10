Man charged with attempted murder following a collision in Southwark

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a collision in Southwark.

Shaik Rahman, 33 of Bermondsey Wall East, SE16 was charged on Tuesday, 10 March with attempted murder and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

He will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 11 November.

The charges relate to an incident that happened on Saturday, 7 March at Wilson Grove, SE16.

Officers were called to a collision involving a car and a motorbike – the car did not stop at the scene.

The motorbike rider, a 16-year-old boy from Southwark, was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

His next of kin are aware.

On Monday, 9 March Rahman was arrested in south London on suspicion of attempted murder and subsequently charged as above.