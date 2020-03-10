Home » Lesbian love affair led to fatal stabbing
10th March 2020
A ‘promiscuous’ woman stabbed a female love rival to death after the accused killer had flirted with the victim’s girlfriend, a court heard. Sahkira Loseke, 22, bled to death while a doctor performed open heart surgery in the middle of the street after Siobhan Collins-Grant, 26, allegedly knifed her through her breast. Collins-Grant charged at Ms Loseke screaming her name after they crossed paths in Chalk Farm, north London, on 8 September last year, jurors heard.

