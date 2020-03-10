Five arrests have been made by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate following a shooting near Greenhithe.

The victim, a 31-year-old man from Essex, sustained arm injuries following an incident in the Cooper Close area of Stone at around 7.45pm on Sunday 8 March 2020. He remains at a London hospital in a stable condition and has been arrested as part of enquiries.

Investigators also arrested two men on suspicion of attempted murder on the evening of the assault. They are a 38-year-old from Greenhithe and a 41-year-old from south east London and both remain in custody.

Following further enquiries, a 35-year-old man from Crayford was arrested on the afternoon of 9 March on suspicion of possessing a firearm. He remains in custody.

A 25-year-old woman, from Greenhithe, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released, pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Gavin Moss, Kent Police’s senior investigating officer for the case, said: ‘We are continuing to progress with our enquiries and have already spoken to a number of witnesses. We do however remain keen to hear from anyone who has information that might be able to assist us.

‘I would encourage anyone with information to call us on 01474 366149 quoting 08-1320.