Chatham drug peddler is jaled to five years seven months’ imprisonment

A dealer from Chatham who cycled around the town selling drugs has been sentenced to five years seven months’ imprisonment. Daniel Edwards, formerly of Dock Road, was caught in possession of drugs and cash after police patrols witnessed him dealing. The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 9 March 2020.

On the afternoon of 11 November 2019, plain-clothed officers spotted a suspected drug deal taking place in Ordnance Street. Edwards was seen to leave the area on a bicycle, he was followed and then stopped by the officers near New Road. He was found to have a parcel of crack cocaine in his pocket, 10 bags of cannabis in his backpack and cash and more drugs hidden in his socks. Edwards was subsequently arrested, charged and remanded in custody.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Leventis of the Medway Operation Raptor team said: ‘This result means we have taken another drug dealer of the streets of Medway. Edwards thought he could cycle around Chatham selling drugs to some of the vulnerable people in our community. Operation Raptor will continue to target and disrupt those who are intent on dealing drugs and committing offences across the area and bring them to justice.’