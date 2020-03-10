Chatham burglar jailed for four years

A Chatham thief who burgled two businesses, a home and then stole a car has been sentenced to four years and 10 months’ imprisonment.

Shane Rule, of Boundary Road, targeted locations in Chatham in January 2020 and also drove the stolen vehicle dangerously around the area to avoid being caught. The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to seven offences and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 6 March 2020.

Between 20 and 23 January, Rule broke into a property in Westmount Avenue, ransacked the home and filled three suitcases with items from inside, before stealing a car which was parked in the garage. Patrols were alerted to the stolen car and after he failed to stop for officers, Rule accelerated away and drove at over double the speed limit in residential areas in an attempt to evade capture. The car eventually collided with a wall near Port Rise and a passenger in the car was injured. Inside officers discovered the three suitcases full of stolen items.

Rule was arrested and charged with burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, causing injury by dangerous driving, theft, and driving whilst disqualified. Further investigations resulted in Rule also being charged with two counts of burglary of businesses in Boundary Road and Skinner Street on 6 and 8 January.

Officer in charge of the case, Detective Constable Rebecca Ward said: ‘In January, Rule targeted two business premises in his local area causing damage to the buildings in order to break in. He entered a home and stole a great deal of personal items from inside which can have a lasting emotional effect on a family. This, coupled with his dangerous driving and blatant disregard the safety of others, has rightly led him to a custodial sentence.’