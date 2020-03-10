Body of missing man found in River Stour

Officers from Kent Police are no longer appealing for information to locate Yugal Limbu, who was reported missing from the Ashford area.

Sadly at around 4.30pm on Monday 9 March 2020, officers located the body of a man in the River Stour near Bowens Field, Ashford.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Yugal Limbu, a 33-year-old who was reported missing on Sunday 8 March, have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Officers are grateful to everyone who responded to their earlier appeal for information.