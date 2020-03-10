Blaze rips through Dover Property causing partial roof collapse

Firefighters are working in very challenging weather conditions tackling a large house fire in #Dover.

The blaze has been contained and prevented from spreading to a neighbouring property

Kent Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene of a house fire in Clarendon Street in Dover.

Fire crews arrived to find a three storey end of terrace property well alight.

The fire has spread throughout the property and into the roof space which has caused a partial roof collapse.

Firefighters are working hard to tackle the blaze.

Residents living in the nearby area have been asked to close windows and doors due to large volumes of smoke.