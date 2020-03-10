A Dover man is to appear in court next month charged with dangerous driving.

On Saturday 7 March 2020 a car travelling along New Dover Road, Canterbury, drove away after officers signalled for it to stop.

Following a pursuit via the A2, the car came to a stop on the A256 in Dover.

Luke McLoughlin, 23, of Lowther Road, Dover, has since been charged on Saturday 7 March with dangerous driving, failing to stop a vehicle when directed to do so by an officer, and driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol in his breath.

Mr McLoughlin was bailed to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 8 April