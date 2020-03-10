50 firefighters tackle industrial estate blaze in Reading

Crews from four other counties have been called to tackle the blaze

The blaze broke out just after 7.30am on Tuesday morning at the Stadium Industrial Estate in Reading

Fifty firefighters are working to bring the fire under control that is understood to have broke out at I.T.P. that collect empty printer cartridges.

A spokesman for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 7.34am on we received reports of a fire at an industrial unit in Stadium Way, Tilehurst , Reading.

“Over 50 firefighters are currently tackling the fire, with support from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.