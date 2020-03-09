Kent Police is appealing for information to help locate a missing man from Ashford.

Yugal Limbu was last seen near Victoria Park in Ashford at around 1.30am on Saturday 7 March 2020.

The 33-year-old is of slim build, around 5ft 10ins, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black cap, black coat, black trousers and black trainers.

Officers have carried out a search of the area where he was last seen and reviewed CCTV and are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should call Kent Police on 101 quoting 08-1310.