Woman arrested on suspicion of Murder over baby in the woods find in the New Forest

Officers are continuing to investigate after the body of a baby boy was found in woodland in Hythe.

The recently-born boy was found near Shore Road on Thursday 5 March.

Yesterday (Saturday 7 March), a 36-year-old woman was arrested as part of our investigation. She is currently in police custody.

She has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Williams said: “This is a difficult and complex investigation, and we have a dedicated team working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.

“Our officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area so if you do have any concerns, then please speak to them.

“If you do have information that you think could help our enquiries, then please come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information can call us on 101, quoting Operation Verse, or the reference number 44200084127.

You can also submit a report using our online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC20W03-PO1

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.