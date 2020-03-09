A man has been shot dead by Police in Central London on Sunday evening

It’s understood that armed officers shot the man just after 11.30pm.

Police officers were on patrol at around 11.25pm on Sunday, 8 March when they noticed a man who they believed to be acting suspiciously.

A major Police cordon has see the closure of the A400 Northumberland Avenue (WC2N) (All Directions) between Victoria Embankment and Charles 1st Roundabout.

A spokesman for the Met said : Police officers were on patrol at around 11.25pm on Sunday, 8 March when they noticed a man who they believed to be acting suspiciously.