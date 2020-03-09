A man has been shot dead by Police in Central London on Sunday evening
It’s understood that armed officers shot the man just after 11.30pm.
Police officers were on patrol at around 11.25pm on Sunday, 8 March when they noticed a man who they believed to be acting suspiciously.
A major Police cordon has see the closure of the A400 Northumberland Avenue (WC2N) (All Directions) between Victoria Embankment and Charles 1st Roundabout.
Officers challenged the man who produced two knives.
Armed officers responded. TASER and a police firearm were discharged during the incident.
London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene at Great Scotland Yard short time later.
No police officers or members of the public were injured during the incident.
Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.
The incident is not being not being treated as terrorism.
Road closures remain in place around the area.
The Directorate of Professional Standards and the IOPC has been informed.