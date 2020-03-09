Home » Westminster in lockdown after man is shot by dead by Armed Police
Westminster In Lockdown After Man Is Shot By Dead By Armed Police
9th March 2020
1 Min Read
A man has been shot dead by Police in Central London on Sunday evening
It’s understood that armed officers shot the man just after 11.30pm.
 A major Police cordon has see the closure of   the A400 Northumberland Avenue (WC2N) (All Directions) between Victoria Embankment and Charles 1st Roundabout.
A spokesman for the Met said :A man has been shot dead by officers following an incident in #Westminster at 11.27pm on Sunday, 8 March. This is NOT being treated as a terrorist incident. Officers remain on scene and updates will follow. Road closures remain in place.
More to follow

