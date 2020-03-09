Violent Gang attack woman in bid to Steal watches in Southampton

An appeal has been launched by Police to catch the violent gang who stormed onto a shop owners driveway in Hordle as they returned home after work in a bid to steal their watches on the 27th February.

The video shows the shocking moments unfold as Husband and wife Giles and Eli Waite are reputedly attacked.

The couple run a family business in Lymington, and believe this may be a direct motive for the targeted attack, and now feel it is just too dangerous to continue trading.

The gang stole the couples watches and some personal items, but what has angered Mr Waite the most is the needlessness to carry out such an horrific and violent attack on his innocent wife.

The gang used a Honda Civic year 06-08 but was displaying number plate CE08 UAA, If you recognise this vehicle please call the police.

Members of the public are urged to help bring this gang to justice. Have you been offered watches at a low cost which in-fact are not what you thought?

Have you heard anyone talking about the attack that may bring clues to who is responsible?

The happy couple pictured, and far from that after this attack, Mr Waite has sold personal treasures and some donations have been received to offer a substantial reward currently at £23.000 to find the gang who attacked his wife.

Mr Waite told Hampshire and iow news;

“I’m still awake and my wife doesn’t sleep at all . She keeps the lights on all night. We’ve been asked to go to Southampton hospital tomorrow to check her jaw out . It’s had a hideous affect on our lives to be honest .

We’re not sure if we want to continue in our business.

I’ve had a very interesting life previously in motorcycle racing and the film industry but I think it’s time to retire as it’s too dangerous now”

I would like to say thank you to everyone who has sent so many lovely messages of love, support and all the flowers that have been sent to my wife Eli.

It’s been such a support to us and particularly my Dear wife who has been unable to return to work . Her left side of her face is literally black and blue as the swelling and bruising is coming out now – she has managed to eat proper food now and not just soup!

Police have stated;

The attack took place at 6.22pm on Thursday, February 27.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Wiseman, of Hampshire Constabulary’s Western Investigation Team, said: “We really want to hear from anyone who was in the Stopples Lane area at the time who saw a vehicle matching this description, or drivers who may have dash cam footage of this car.”

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote 44200075102.”

You may also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 with any information that may help bring the gang to justice.