University Hospital Southampton Surgical High Dependency Unit In Lockdown After Coronavirus
9th March 2020
A staff member at the University hospital Southampton has been tested positive  we can reveal causing specialist unit to be thrown into total lockdown.

A whistleblower who was so concerned contact us after the trust tried to cover up the matter.

The foolish staff member returned from a holiday and went and worked a shift in a Surgical High Dependency Unit, at the University Hospital Southampton.

The person involved who we are not naming  traveled  to an  affected area, and came to work.

The staff member  worked a night shift on the 6th of March.  Concerns were raised and they were tested  causing Surgical High Dependency Unit  to be thrown into  locked down

Southampton hospital has been contacted for comment

