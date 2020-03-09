Teenager left fighting for his life after late night collision

Detectives have arrested a man following a collision that left a teenage boy with critical injuries.

The incident happened at about 2.40am on Saturday, 7 March at Wilson Grove, SE16.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

The car did not stop at the scene.

The motorbike rider, a 16-year-old boy from Southwark, was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

His next of kin have been informed.

On Monday, 9 March a 34-year-old man was arrested in south London an suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody.

Enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1029/07MAR.