Road rage attack in Cranbrook leaves man in serious condition

An appeal for information has been issued after a motorist was reportedly assaulted by another driver near Staplehurst.

At around 3pm on Sunday 8 March 2020, a man driving a white van along Cradducks Lane stopped at a narrow section when he met a cream coloured four-wheel drive vehicle travelling from the opposite direction.

The man in the other vehicle is reported to have stopped and then suddenly driven into the van pushing it backwards for around 10 metres.

The van driver got out of his vehicle and it is alleged the suspect then collided with him, pinning the victim against his own vehicle before leaving the scene towards Headcorn Road.

He was later taken by air ambulance to a London hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Detective Sergeant Tom Daveney of Maidstone C.I.D. said: ‘Investigators would like to hear from anybody who may know the driver of the four-wheel drive vehicle or might have seen it in the Staplehurst area.

‘Anyone who was in the village at the time of the incident with dash cam fitted to their vehicle should also get in contact.’

Can you help?

Anybody with information that may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01622 604 100 crime reference quoting 46/43937/20.