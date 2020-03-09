Full List of Confirmed  cases of COVID-19 in England

As of 9:00am on 8 March 2020, 244 people have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19. Two patients who tested positive have died.

Public Health England (PHE) publish data by upper tier local authority daily.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in England

These data are as of 9:00am on 8 March 2020.

Upper Tier Local Authority Number of confirmed cases Barking and Dagenham 0 Barnet 4 Barnsley 2 Bath and North East Somerset 0 Bedford 0 Bexley 0 Birmingham 1 Blackburn with Darwen 0 Blackpool 0 Bolton 2 Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 2 Bracknell Forest 2 Bradford 1 Brent 3 Brighton and Hove 7 Bristol, City of 2 Bromley 1 Buckinghamshire 1 Bury 3 Calderdale 0 Cambridgeshire 0 Camden 2 Central Bedfordshire 0 Cheshire East 0 Cheshire West and Chester 0 Cornwall 3 County Durham 0 Coventry 3 Croydon 0 Cumbria 5 Darlington 0 Derby 0 Derbyshire 4 Devon 12 Doncaster 0 Dorset 0 Dudley 0 Ealing 5 East Riding of Yorkshire 0 East Sussex 0 Enfield 0 Essex 5 Gateshead 0 Gloucestershire 3 Greenwich 0 Hackney 2 Halton 0 Hammersmith and Fulham 2 Hampshire 8 Haringey 0 Harrow 1 Hartlepool 0 Havering 0 Herefordshire, County of 0 Hertfordshire 13 Hillingdon 1 Hounslow 3 Isle of Wight 1 Islington 0 Kensington and Chelsea 8 Kent 4 Kingston upon Hull, City of 1 Kingston upon Thames 1 Kirklees 0 Knowsley 0 Lambeth 3 Lancashire 4 Leeds 3 Leicester 0 Leicestershire 1 Lewisham 3 Lincolnshire 1 Liverpool 4 Luton 2 Manchester 5 Medway 2 Merton 1 Middlesbrough 0 Milton Keynes 1 Newcastle upon Tyne 3 Newham 0 Norfolk 0 North East Lincolnshire 0 North Lincolnshire 0 North Somerset 0 North Tyneside 1 North Yorkshire 0 Northamptonshire 4 Northumberland 0 Nottingham 2 Nottinghamshire 3 Oldham 2 Oxfordshire 5 Peterborough 1 Plymouth 0 Portsmouth 0 Reading 0 Redbridge 1 Redcar and Cleveland 0 Richmond upon Thames 0 Rochdale 0 Rotherham 0 Rutland 0 Salford 0 Sandwell 0 Sefton 0 Sheffield 0 Shropshire 0 Slough 0 Solihull 0 Somerset 2 South Gloucestershire 0 South Tyneside 0 Southampton 0 Southend-on-Sea 1 Southwark 3 St. Helens 0 Staffordshire 4 Stockport 0 Stockton-on-Tees 0 Stoke-on-Trent 0 Suffolk 0 Sunderland 0 Surrey 5 Sutton 0 Swindon 2 Tameside 1 Telford and Wrekin 0 Thurrock 0 Torbay 6 Tower Hamlets 1 Trafford 4 Wakefield 0 Walsall 0 Waltham Forest 0 Wandsworth 3 Warrington 0 Warwickshire 3 West Berkshire 0 West Sussex 3 Westminster 3 Wigan 3 Wiltshire 3 Windsor and Maidenhead 0 Wirral 1 Wokingham 3 Wolverhampton 0 Worcestershire 0 York 3 Awaiting confirmation 20

Note: Data may be subject to delays in case confirmation and reporting, as well as