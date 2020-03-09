Home » Full List of Confirmed  cases of COVID-19 in England
9th March 2020
3 Min Read

As of 9:00am on 8 March 2020, 244 people have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19. Two patients who tested positive have died.

Public Health England (PHE) publish data by upper tier local authority daily.

Confirmed  cases of COVID-19 in England

These data are as of 9:00am on 8 March 2020.

Upper Tier Local Authority Number of confirmed cases
Barking and Dagenham 0
Barnet 4
Barnsley 2
Bath and North East Somerset 0
Bedford 0
Bexley 0
Birmingham 1
Blackburn with Darwen 0
Blackpool 0
Bolton 2
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 2
Bracknell Forest 2
Bradford 1
Brent 3
Brighton and Hove 7
Bristol, City of 2
Bromley 1
Buckinghamshire 1
Bury 3
Calderdale 0
Cambridgeshire 0
Camden 2
Central Bedfordshire 0
Cheshire East 0
Cheshire West and Chester 0
Cornwall 3
County Durham 0
Coventry 3
Croydon 0
Cumbria 5
Darlington 0
Derby 0
Derbyshire 4
Devon 12
Doncaster 0
Dorset 0
Dudley 0
Ealing 5
East Riding of Yorkshire 0
East Sussex 0
Enfield 0
Essex 5
Gateshead 0
Gloucestershire 3
Greenwich 0
Hackney 2
Halton 0
Hammersmith and Fulham 2
Hampshire 8
Haringey 0
Harrow 1
Hartlepool 0
Havering 0
Herefordshire, County of 0
Hertfordshire 13
Hillingdon 1
Hounslow 3
Isle of Wight 1
Islington 0
Kensington and Chelsea 8
Kent 4
Kingston upon Hull, City of 1
Kingston upon Thames 1
Kirklees 0
Knowsley 0
Lambeth 3
Lancashire 4
Leeds 3
Leicester 0
Leicestershire 1
Lewisham 3
Lincolnshire 1
Liverpool 4
Luton 2
Manchester 5
Medway 2
Merton 1
Middlesbrough 0
Milton Keynes 1
Newcastle upon Tyne 3
Newham 0
Norfolk 0
North East Lincolnshire 0
North Lincolnshire 0
North Somerset 0
North Tyneside 1
North Yorkshire 0
Northamptonshire 4
Northumberland 0
Nottingham 2
Nottinghamshire 3
Oldham 2
Oxfordshire 5
Peterborough 1
Plymouth 0
Portsmouth 0
Reading 0
Redbridge 1
Redcar and Cleveland 0
Richmond upon Thames 0
Rochdale 0
Rotherham 0
Rutland 0
Salford 0
Sandwell 0
Sefton 0
Sheffield 0
Shropshire 0
Slough 0
Solihull 0
Somerset 2
South Gloucestershire 0
South Tyneside 0
Southampton 0
Southend-on-Sea 1
Southwark 3
St. Helens 0
Staffordshire 4
Stockport 0
Stockton-on-Tees 0
Stoke-on-Trent 0
Suffolk 0
Sunderland 0
Surrey 5
Sutton 0
Swindon 2
Tameside 1
Telford and Wrekin 0
Thurrock 0
Torbay 6
Tower Hamlets 1
Trafford 4
Wakefield 0
Walsall 0
Waltham Forest 0
Wandsworth 3
Warrington 0
Warwickshire 3
West Berkshire 0
West Sussex 3
Westminster 3
Wigan 3
Wiltshire 3
Windsor and Maidenhead 0
Wirral 1
Wokingham 3
Wolverhampton 0
Worcestershire 0
York 3
Awaiting confirmation 20

Note: Data may be subject to delays in case confirmation and reporting, as well as

