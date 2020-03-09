Full List of Confirmed  cases of COVID-19 in England

As of 9:00am on 8 March 2020, 244 people have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19. Two patients who tested positive have died.
Public Health England (PHE) publish data by upper tier local authority daily.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in England
These data are as of 9:00am on 8 March 2020.
|Upper Tier Local Authority
|Number of confirmed cases
|Barking and Dagenham
|0
|Barnet
|4
|Barnsley
|2
|Bath and North East Somerset
|0
|Bedford
|0
|Bexley
|0
|Birmingham
|1
|Blackburn with Darwen
|0
|Blackpool
|0
|Bolton
|2
|Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole
|2
|Bracknell Forest
|2
|Bradford
|1
|Brent
|3
|Brighton and Hove
|7
|Bristol, City of
|2
|Bromley
|1
|Buckinghamshire
|1
|Bury
|3
|Calderdale
|0
|Cambridgeshire
|0
|Camden
|2
|Central Bedfordshire
|0
|Cheshire East
|0
|Cheshire West and Chester
|0
|Cornwall
|3
|County Durham
|0
|Coventry
|3
|Croydon
|0
|Cumbria
|5
|Darlington
|0
|Derby
|0
|Derbyshire
|4
|Devon
|12
|Doncaster
|0
|Dorset
|0
|Dudley
|0
|Ealing
|5
|East Riding of Yorkshire
|0
|East Sussex
|0
|Enfield
|0
|Essex
|5
|Gateshead
|0
|Gloucestershire
|3
|Greenwich
|0
|Hackney
|2
|Halton
|0
|Hammersmith and Fulham
|2
|Hampshire
|8
|Haringey
|0
|Harrow
|1
|Hartlepool
|0
|Havering
|0
|Herefordshire, County of
|0
|Hertfordshire
|13
|Hillingdon
|1
|Hounslow
|3
|Isle of Wight
|1
|Islington
|0
|Kensington and Chelsea
|8
|Kent
|4
|Kingston upon Hull, City of
|1
|Kingston upon Thames
|1
|Kirklees
|0
|Knowsley
|0
|Lambeth
|3
|Lancashire
|4
|Leeds
|3
|Leicester
|0
|Leicestershire
|1
|Lewisham
|3
|Lincolnshire
|1
|Liverpool
|4
|Luton
|2
|Manchester
|5
|Medway
|2
|Merton
|1
|Middlesbrough
|0
|Milton Keynes
|1
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|3
|Newham
|0
|Norfolk
|0
|North East Lincolnshire
|0
|North Lincolnshire
|0
|North Somerset
|0
|North Tyneside
|1
|North Yorkshire
|0
|Northamptonshire
|4
|Northumberland
|0
|Nottingham
|2
|Nottinghamshire
|3
|Oldham
|2
|Oxfordshire
|5
|Peterborough
|1
|Plymouth
|0
|Portsmouth
|0
|Reading
|0
|Redbridge
|1
|Redcar and Cleveland
|0
|Richmond upon Thames
|0
|Rochdale
|0
|Rotherham
|0
|Rutland
|0
|Salford
|0
|Sandwell
|0
|Sefton
|0
|Sheffield
|0
|Shropshire
|0
|Slough
|0
|Solihull
|0
|Somerset
|2
|South Gloucestershire
|0
|South Tyneside
|0
|Southampton
|0
|Southend-on-Sea
|1
|Southwark
|3
|St. Helens
|0
|Staffordshire
|4
|Stockport
|0
|Stockton-on-Tees
|0
|Stoke-on-Trent
|0
|Suffolk
|0
|Sunderland
|0
|Surrey
|5
|Sutton
|0
|Swindon
|2
|Tameside
|1
|Telford and Wrekin
|0
|Thurrock
|0
|Torbay
|6
|Tower Hamlets
|1
|Trafford
|4
|Wakefield
|0
|Walsall
|0
|Waltham Forest
|0
|Wandsworth
|3
|Warrington
|0
|Warwickshire
|3
|West Berkshire
|0
|West Sussex
|3
|Westminster
|3
|Wigan
|3
|Wiltshire
|3
|Windsor and Maidenhead
|0
|Wirral
|1
|Wokingham
|3
|Wolverhampton
|0
|Worcestershire
|0
|York
|3
|Awaiting confirmation
|20
Note: Data may be subject to delays in case confirmation and reporting, as well as