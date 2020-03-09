First picture of teen stabbed to death on Croydon bus

The victim of a fatal stabbing in Croydon has been named as 17-year-old Damani Mauge.

Police were called at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday, 8 March to reports of a stabbing on a 130 bus in Whitehorse Lane, SE25.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

Damani was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.07pm.

Next of kin are aware and being supported by specially trained officers.

A post mortem is due to take place on Tuesday, 10 March.

At this early stage, it is believed the victim was involved in an altercation on a bus prior to the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6512/8Mar.

To give information 100% anonymously contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Do you know someone who is carrying a knife? If you have information that could help keep your community safe, but don’t want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name and cannot trace your call or I.P address.