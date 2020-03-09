Home » Casualty of Cranbrook Collision airlifted to London Hospital
9th March 2020
A head on collision in Cranbrook has seen the driver of one vehicle airlifted to hospital.

It  follows a late night  crash  on Rocks Hill (A229) around 8:30pm on Sunday evening.

The Kent Air ambulance attended and landed on the Rugby field and took a casualty to a London hospital.  The road remains closed in both directions  whilst Police carry out  an investigation.  Witnesses have made claim that the collision  happened on a stretch  of road where temporary traffic lights were in use. The driver of one vehicle failed to stop at the Red light driving through at speed.

 

Road remains closed between Cranbrook and Staplehurst.

