Appeal after man injured in Cranbrook

Detectives investigating an attempted murder in Cranbrook are appealing for information.

The incident happened shortly before 1.25pm on Monday, 2 March 2020, in Rye Road, Sandhurst. A man in his 70s suffered life-threatening injuries after being in collision with a Volkswagen Transporter.

The victim, who knew the driver of the vehicle, was airlifted to a London hospital where his condition is described as being critical.

Detective Inspector Garry Cook of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: ‘I am keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage relating to this incident or any information that may help us with our enquiries.’

Can you help?

Anyone who has information is asked to call the appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/39888/20.