A Ramsgate robber who threatened four teenage boys with a kitchen knife has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Jake Milner-Homewood, 25, produced the blade after asking his victims for drugs in the High Street on the evening of Monday 18 February 2019.

He denied being responsible but was found guilty of four counts of attempted robbery and one of possessing an offensive weapon following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court.

The jury heard how Milner-Homewood, of Ramsgate Hill, first approached a 14-year-old boy and asked if he had any “powder or weed”.

When the boy told him he did not, Milner-Homewood became aggressive and pulled a large kitchen knife from his inside jacket pocket.

The victim ran away past three other teenage boys aged between 15 and 17, who were all stood together at a cash machine. They were then also approached by Milner-Homewood who asked them for drugs before again producing the knife and demanding they hand over their wallets, cash and bicycles.

Instead they fled the scene and notified Kent Police.

Milner-Homewood was identified from CCTV footage and arrested. He was sentenced on Thursday 5 March 2020.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Copeland said: ‘Jake Milner-Homewood acted like a coward when he deliberately targeted victims who were younger than he was, using a large kitchen knife in a failed attempt to intimidate them into giving him their belongings.

‘Knife crime is completely unacceptable and anyone who uses a blade to carry out an offence can expect to receive a custodial sentence just like Milner-Homewood.

‘His actions left four innocent teenagers fearing for their safety and I am glad the jury saw fit to convict him for these very serious offences.’