Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a single car crash on Biddenden Road between Headcorn and Tenterden.

On arrival crews found a women trapped by her injuries in her car that had ended up on its side.

Crews stabilised the vehicle and were able to administer first aid and oxygen to the woman.

They removed the windscreen to gain access to her and together with paramedics they transferred her safely into the ambulance. She was left in the care of SECAmb paramedics. Crews made the scene safe