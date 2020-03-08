Man arrested for attempted murder after car ploughed into group of people in Suffolk

A man has sustains life-threatening injuries after car collides with pedestrians in Ipswich

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, after an incident involving a car and a group of pedestrians in Ipswich.

Police were called at 12.25am this morning, Sunday 8 March, to reports of a collision in St Helens Street, between the junctions of Regent Street and Dove Street.

Officers were informed that a black Audi A3 had mounted the pavement and collided with three men, two of which sustained serious injuries and were taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

One of the pedestrians – aged in his 40s – was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with his injuries described as life-threatening. The condition of the second man taken to hospital is described as stable.

Following initial police enquiries, this incident is being linked to an earlier altercation between two groups of people inside the Waterlily Public House.

At around 12.15am a group of men left the premises on foot and shortly after this a black Audi A3 was seen to turn left into St Helens Street from Regent Street, before colliding with the pedestrians.

At 1.30am officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.

Officers are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detectives would like to hear from any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who was driving along St Helens Street between 12.15am and 12.25am this morning and has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference: 14493/20.