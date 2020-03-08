Concerns for the Welfare of Chris Knowles from Gosport

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Chris Knowles who is missing from the Stoke Road area of Gosport, Hampshire. Chris was last seen on the 05/03/2020 when he failed to turn up to work.

Chris is 5″6 tall of a medium build with dark hair shaved “High and tight” (As in the picture).

Chris’s family and friends are really concerned and have said this is really out of character.

Any information regarding Chris’s location should be passed to Hampshire Constabulary via 101 quoting his name.