Three people have been charged and have appeared in court following an incident in Dagenham on Wednesday, 4 March.

Officers had been called to Woodward Road at around3.25pm after witnesses reported seeing a group of males, at least one of whom was in possession of a machete, chasing other males.

A 16-year-old from Romford has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon – he appeared at Barkingside Youth Court on Saturday, 7 March and was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Wednesday, 11 March.

Two other teenagers aged 16 from Ilford and 17 from Romford, have been charged with affray. Both appeared at Barkingside Youth Court on Saturday, 7 March and have been released on conditional bail ahead of their next appearance at the same court on Wednesday, 11 March.

A fourth teenager, aged 15, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early April.

The arrests and charges follow an investigation by officers from the East Area Gangs Unit. Detective Chief Inspector Francis Copley said: “This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated on our streets and it has been dealt with quickly and robustly by my officers on the East Area Gangs Unit.”