Teenager charged with the murder of 16-year-old Shanur Ahmed in Newham.

A male has been charged with murder of 16-year-old Shanur Ahmed in Newham

A 17-year-old male from Canning Town was charged on Saturday, 7 March with murder, affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He will appear in custody at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 9 March.

Four other males arrested on suspicion of murder – two 17 and two 16 – have been bailed pending further enquiries .

A 20-year-old man has been released with no further action.

Enquiries by Homicide detectives based with Specialist Crime continue.

An investigation was launched after Shanur’s body was found at the rear of Gallions Reach DLR station on Tuesday, 3 March.