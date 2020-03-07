A murder investigation has been launched following a stabbing in Ilford.

Police were called approximately 5.05am on Saturday, 7 March to reports of a man suffering stab injuries inside a nightclub in Ilford High Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

The victim was taken to an east London hospital for treatment; he died in hospital at 11:41hrs.

Next of kin have been informed.

While formal identification awaits, officers can confirm the deceased is 24-year-old Ricardo Fuller.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder; he remains in custody at an east London police station.

At this early stage it is believed Ricardo had attended the club where an event was taking place. Ricardo had gone outside when he was attacked and chased before he made his way back inside the venue.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime investigate and ask any witnesses or anyone with information to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1562/7Mar.