War medal seized following arrest of man on suspicion of burglary

Detectives are appealing for information to locate the owner of a war medal that may have been stolen from the east Kent area.

The medal was amongst memorabilia seized following the arrest of a man in Ramsgate Road, Broadstairs at around 9.45pm on Friday, 6 March 2020.

A Country West Point hat badge from the federal army was also seized along with the Queen Korean war medal.

Chief Inspector Ed Ruffle of Kent Police said: ‘We do not underestimate the sentimental value these items may hold and we are keen to reunite them with their rightful owner.’

A Ramsgate man in his forties was arrested on suspicion of burglary, handling stolen goods and possession of drugs. He is currently in police custody.

Anyone with information regarding the items is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289quoting 46/42940/20.