Two men have been charged with a firearms offence following a vehicle stop in Ilford.

Michael Samuel, 38 of Tenterden Road, Dagenham, and Philip Clarke, 43, of Middleton Road, Sutton, were both arrested and charged on Wednesday, 4 March, with possession of a firearm.

Samuel was also charged with possession of a class A drug, namely cocaine.

They both appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today Friday, 6 March, where they were remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, 6 April.

The charges relate to a firearm found after a vehicle stop by armed officers at the Gants Hill Roundabout on Wednesday, 4 March.