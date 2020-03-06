CCTV images have been issued of two men who may have important information about suspected thefts in Tunbridge Wells.

Officers are investigating the reported theft of electric toothbrushes valued at more than £900 from a shop in Calverley Road on 4 February 2020, and the theft of cosmetics worth more than £600 at the same premises on 25 February.

Investigators have reviewed available CCTV footage and are now releasing images of two men who may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604 100, quoting reference 46/27157/20.