A cannabis cultivation containing almost 300 plants has been uncovered by police in Folkestone.

The Folkestone Community Policing Team (CPT) carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in the Morehall Avenue area of Cheriton, during the morning of Wednesday 4 March 2020.

The plants, in various stages of growth, were found covering four rooms of the building.

Officers seized the plants and dismantled the growing equipment.

Enquiries are continuing into the cultivation.

Sergeant Greg Pochin from Folkestone CPT said: ‘The warrant was carried out following concerns of drug use in the area.

‘We take a robust stance to tackling drug-related crime and those responsible for it, so we encourage the public to keep reporting any suspicious behaviour.