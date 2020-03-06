Information is sought to locate two teenage girls who have been reported missing from Gravesend.

Shayla Carter and Demilade Subair, aged 14 and 13 respectively, have not been seen since Thursday 5 March 2020 and are believed to be together in the Plumstead area.

Shayla is described as being 5ft 9ins tall with long black hair and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a fur hood.

Demilade is described as being 5ft 10in tall with a slim build and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a school uniform which consists of a black blazer, a blue shirt and a striped tie. She sometimes wears a long, black wig and also has a dark blue coat with a fur hood.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 05-1682.