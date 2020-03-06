Police are appealing for witnesses after four people were seriously injured in a crash in Hasting

Police are appealing for witnesses after four people were seriously injured in a crash in Hastings.

The incident involving a black Audi and a grey Citroen occurred in Fairlight Road, close to the junction with Coastguard Lane, around 6.48pm on Friday 6 March.

The sole occupant of the Audi – a local man – was taken to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards; all three occupants of the Citroen – a family from the west country – were taken to Kings College Hospital in London.

Anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with dash cam which may have captured the incident, is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Fairlight.