Woman left with life changing injuries after M3 Motorway Collision

Police are currently on scene at a serious single vehicle collision on the M3 southbound, just prior to junction 13.

Officers were called to the scene at around 7.45pm this evening (Thursday 5 March) after a Blue MG ZR overturned.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are currently two lanes closed at this location, and these closures are likely to remain in place for several hours.

This will cause significant delays for anyone travelling in this direction, so please avoid the area and seek an alternative route if possible.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured the incident on dashcam.

If you have any information, please call 101 and quote reference 994 of today’s date.