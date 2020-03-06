Teenager has dead at the scene after being hit by train at Kent Railway station

A teenager has died after being hit by a train at Sturry Station, near Canterbury in Kent this evening.

The teen was declared dead at the scene by emergency crews.

Police have been inspecting the 5.39pm Charing Cross train service that is understood to have hit the teenager after she went on to the tracks to recover her mobile phone.

Eyewitnesses claim that the train came to an abrupt stop half way in the to platform after the train hit the teen on the platform. The person involved wasn’t an adult and she had gone down on the tracks to pick up her phone

Emergency services were quickly on scene and Kent Ambulance attended to person on the tracks

Officers were called to Sturry Station at 7.30pm today on Friday evening following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family. An investigation has also been launched.

Trains along the route, are now facing delays as a result of the incident to remain in place until at least 10.30pm.

The driver has been taken away to be treated for shock and interviewed about the horrific incident.

Passengers travelling from Ashford to Ramsgate are being diverted via Dover Priory, along with trains from Ramsgate to London Charing Cross and London St Pancras that normally travel via Canterbury West.

More to follow