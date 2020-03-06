Teenager found with stab wounds after stabbing in Fulham one arrested

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a stabbing in Fulham.

Police were called to Townmead Road, SW6 at 4.37pm on Friday, 6 March, to reports of a group of youths armed with weapons.

Officers attended. A 15-year-old boy was found with stab injuries. He was taken to a south London hospital by London’s Air Ambulance. His condition has been assessed as life-threatening.

A crime scene is in place. A section 60 Order for Hammersmith and Fulham borough has been put in place and will run until 4pm on Saturday, 7 March.

Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.

One man, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken into police custody.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 5315/mar06.