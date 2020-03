Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire at a shop with flats above on Gilbert Street in Mayfair.

The ground floor of the five-storey building is alight.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 12 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 9.38pm on Firday evening. Fire crews from Soho, Lambeth, Kensington, Chelsea, Kentish Town, Euston and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.