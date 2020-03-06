Police charge man with more than 30 sexual offences

A man has been charged with more than 30 sexual offences.

Ben Breakwell, 39 of Monkgate, York, has been charged with:

Four offences related to alleged taking or making indecent images of children.

The other 32 offences relate to alleged sexual activity with three girls, aged 13 to 16.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2012 and 2017, when Breakwell was a teacher at a Hammersmith school.

The investigation began in 2017 and is being led by specialist officers from the West Area Command Unit.

Breakwell is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 9 March.

Full list of charges

= Sexual assault on a female between 3 April 2016 and 1 June 2016 – contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003

= 25 x Offender 18 or over engage in non-penetrative sexual activity with girl 13-15 between 16 October 2014 and 1 September 2017 – contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003

= 3 x Cause a female 13 or over to engage in a non-penetrative sexual activity between 16 October 2014 and 1 August 2017 – contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003

= 3 x Sexual activity with a girl 13 to 17 between 22 January 2016 and 1 September 2016 – contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003

= 2 x Take an indecent photograph / pseudo photograph of a child on or before 14 November 2017 – contrary to the Protection of Children Act 1978

= 2 x Make an indecent photograph / pseudo photograph of a child on or before 14 November 2017 – contrary to the Protection of Children Act 1978